In the nightcap of WNBA Playoff action, the potential future of the league goes head-to-head with a player most consider to be the G.O.A.T. of the first 25 years of play.

The Mercury (19-13) had a strange path to the playoffs this year after starting off 9-10 before the Olympic break, then getting healthy, rallying and winning 10 straight games before faltering at the end of the campaign to the three best teams in the league.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Mercury:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

In that 10-game stretch, they defeated the Liberty (12-20) twice, losing a tight matchup back in June to take the season series 2-1 overall.

The Liberty are limping into the playoffs as well, having lost nine of 11 games since the break.

In its 25th season, the WNBA is hyped and ready for a postseason that features some of the best players to ever step on the court in the league.

In their three games against the Mercury, scoring was not an issue for the Liberty (76.0 points per game, minus-2.5 from their season average), but it was their inability to get consistent stops that hindered them. They gave up 89.6 points per game (plus+4.1 from their season average) and could not seem to stop Skylar Diggins-Smith (79 points and 17 assists in three games).

The Liberty finished with the eighth-best record in the WNBA, but all the metrics point to them being one of the weakest teams overall. They made the playoffs on the back of tiebreakers (ahead of the Sparks and Mystics) and injuries haunting other teams that were significantly stronger overall.

The Liberty rank between 10th-12th in points per game, opponents points per game (last), offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating.

It is not to say they don’t have quality players, though, as Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney, Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb all played their parts well.

For the Mercury, it comes down to the play of their three-headed monster: Brittney Griner in the paint, Diggins-Smith creating on the perimeter and Diana Taurasi pacing things as more of an X-Factor than their best player. The trio averaged 53.4 points per game (65% of the team total), 12.9 assists (65.4%) and 17.1 rebounds (47.2%) per game, and when clicking, there might not be a better trio in the game today.

Can the Liberty pull a rabbit out of the hat and defeat a team that is built to win a championship?