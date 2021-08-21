How to Watch Mercury vs. Dream

The Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner might be sleeping giants as they surge up the standings.

Peaking at the right time is one of the least talked about elements of sports but one of the most important. For the bulk of the season, the Phoenix Mercury (12-10) has not been at full strength but has gone 7-3 in its last ten including winning its last three games. The team is cruising. The Atlanta Dream (6-16) is at the other end of the spectrum, currently riding a seven-game losing streak and going 1-9 in its last 10.

Are the Mercury the real team to beat in the WNBA this season?

The primary reason for the Mercury’s ascension has been veteran Brittney Griner. She is having a career year, dominating opponents and posting incredible stats across the board.

The three-headed monster of Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi has been great when all healthy and playing together. That has been limited to 10 games, but all three are having strong individual seasons and can take over a game at any time.

Over the last three games since the Olympic break, the trio is averaging 49.6 points, 17.0 rebounds and 13.3 assists on 51.4% shooting (+28 margin of victory), including a double-digit win against the Dream.

Can anyone slow down the Mercury at full strength?

