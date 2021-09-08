How to Watch Mercury vs. Dream

The Dream's playoff hopes hinge on an undefeated run, but getting through the Mercury won't be easy.

The Phoenix Mercury (17-10) has caught fire recently, winning eight in a row and 10 out of 11 since July 7th. On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream (7-20) is the polar opposite, having lost 14 of its last 16 and 17 of its last 20 overall.

The Dream did win its last game in a fight against the Wings on Sunday, but the team remains 13 games under .500 and closer to the No. 1 overall pick than the final playoff seed.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 8, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Brittney Griner notched another 20-plus point game (22) in the Mercury’s eighth straight win. This was the 13th game this season with over 20 points:

In order to secure the eighth seed, the Dream needs to win its final five game and get some help from other teams. If New York and Los Angeles win only one game out of their upcoming stretches and Dallas or Washington loses out, Atlanta could sneak into the postseason.

The Mercury has five games left to try and inch closer to a playoff bye or double bye. The team has already clinched a playoff seed in general.

Phoenix gets two gifts in the Dream and the only team with fewer wins than the Dream, the Fever (6-20) before a really nice playoff test in the Sun (21-6), Storm (19-10) and Aces (20-8). While the Mercury has been red hot and winning almost every game on its schedule since the start of July, it has also been beating the teams it should beat. Griner and crew went 3-1 against teams above .500 (Storm, Aces, Sky) and 7-0 against teams that have a collective 58-133 record (43.6%) today.

It has been a really fun season knowing that there are 4-5 teams that are battling for a bye in the playoffs and could realistically vie for the championship at the end of the season!

