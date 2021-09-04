How to Watch Mercury vs. Fever

The surging Phoenix Mercury have won seven in a row and have won nine of their last ten games to make them one of, if not the, hottest teams in the entire league.

On paper, this is not a competitive game. The Phoenix Mercury (16-10) are rolling, hitting their stride at the right time, while the Indiana Fever (6-19) are in a tight race for the number one overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. In fact, while it will take a lot of other external forces to work in their favor, the Mercury could finish as high as the second seed going into the playoff which brings with it the reward of a double bye!

How to Watch:

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBATV

In a blowout victory, Skylar Diggins-Smith put it all together with a double-double leading the Mercury to another win to continue their momentum:

The first match-up between the Mercury and Fever was not a laugher, the Mercury won 84-80 on the road. Today’s game and the next are both at home for the Mercury, which should make this that much easier. In that first matchup, the Fever played one of their best games of the season while star Skyler Diggins-Smith left after 85 seconds and didn’t return.

These teams are moving in different directions. The Fever have the league's worst point differential (-11.5), the worst defensive rating (107.9) and the second-worst offensive rating and scoring offenses (96.4, 75.0). They cannot muster the offense to stay in games and leak points like a ship that hit an iceberg. It is not pretty.

On the other hand, the Mercury have the league’s fifth-best point differential (+3.6) on the season, but since July 7th (9-1) they would be second best in the league at +11.6 (+116 points overall) only behind the impossibly hot Connecticut Sun (9-0) at +12.8 (+116 points overall). The playoffs are going to be so much fun!

