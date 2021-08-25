How to Watch Mercury at Liberty

For the second time this season, the Phoenix Mercury will match up with the New York Liberty.

On Wednesday night, the New York Liberty will host the Phoenix Mercury in what should be an exciting game.

The matchup will take place at the Barclays Center, as the Mercury look to avenge a two-point loss to the Liberty from back in June. With both teams being in the middle of the pack in terms of standings, this game could have major implications on final postseason positioning.

How to Watch:

Date: August 25, 2021

Time: 7:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

New York has an 11-14 record, putting the team at third in the Eastern Conference and seventh overall in the WNBA. After a solid start to the season, the Liberty has dropped two straight games and is on a downward trend of late. Betnijah Laney will play a key part in this game, as she averages 17.8 points per contest.

Phoenix has a winning record at 13-10, good for fourth in the Western Conference and fifth in the WNBA. Riding a four-game winning streak, the Mercury is 7-3 through its last 10 games and is getting hot at the right time. The team's key contributor will likely end up being Brittney Griner, who dominates the paint while producing 20.5 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

With the Mercury on a hot streak, it should be a slight favorite over the Liberty which is on a short skid. However, anything can happen at this point in the season, especially as teams make a late push for better postseason seeding.

