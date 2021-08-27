How to Watch the Mercury vs. Liberty

Phoenix looks to keep the Liberty at bay and edge closer to the Lynx in the WNBA playoff standings.

The Phoenix Mercury (14-10) have been red hot since coming back from the Olympic break, winning five games in a row by an average of 14 points per game. The New York Liberty (11-15) is still in the playoff hunt despite losing three straight. One team is rolling, and the other needs to get back on track. Only one streak can continue tonight.

Which team is going to accomplish its goal?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

With the way the season is breaking, there are a lot of back-to-backs with the same teams and home-and-homes. The Liberty struggled mightily in a 106-79 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday and will look to avenge that tonight:

The Liberty has been trying to find the balance between its young talent and veterans. It has played out to mixed results throughout the season with highs and lows. Second-year (potential) phenom Sabrina Ionescu has played well coming off the devastating ankle injury that derailed her rookie season. She has been solid (10.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds) with some high highs and some low lows this season.

For the Mercury, it has been about the three-headed monster of Skylar Diggins-Smith, the G.O.A.T. Diana Taurasi, and the fully realized monster that is Brittney Griner.

Griner came into the WNBA as a force but never quite seemed to dominate consistently. This season she is rebounding like a monster (career-high 16.5 TRB%), scoring as efficiently as she ever has and still defending the rim. She is a legitimate MVP candidate in her ninth season. The Liberty is not a particularly big team and one of the worst shot-blocking teams in the league, which might be a precursor for tonight.

Can the Liberty slow down the Mercury and its three-headed monster?

