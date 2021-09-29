How to Watch Mercury vs. Aces

It wasn’t pretty and it took overtime to get here, but after two intense win-or-go-home playoff games, the Mercury are in the semifinals and facing the Aces.

The good news for the Mercury (19-11, 2-0 in playoffs) is if they lose today, their season is not over, as the semifinals are in a best-of-five-games format. The bad news is that they are playing the Aces (24-8, 0-0), who are very well-rested and come in as one of the most dominant teams in the WNBA. The season series went to the Aces 2-1, but every game was decided by nine points or fewer, with one needing overtime to settle the outcome.

The Mercury beat the Liberty by one point then the Storm by five, in overtime, to have the most exhausting path to the semifinals imaginable.

The easiest way to assess the Aces is on offense. They boast the best scoring offense (89.3 points per game), fastest pace (80.8), top offensive rating (109.1) and feature seven double-digit scorers on the season, led by reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (18.3 points) and Sixth Woman sparkplug Kelsey Plum (14.8 points).

But it is more nuanced than that because they also boast the second-best defensive rating (98.0) and fifth best points against (80.2) on the campaign.

The Mercury have a tough task ahead of them, especially with Diana Taurasi hobbled with an ankle injury. She had played one game in 20 days before making a go of it against the Storm where she was a massive liability on defense but came up big on offense down the stretch, scoring six points in overtime.

It is tough to use the regular season to assess this matchup because in all three games, the Mercury were not at full strength, as Taurasi missed all three games. It will take all the grit, Taurasi magic and every ounce of effort for the Mercury to pull off the upset.