October 1, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a close first half, the Aces pulled away late in Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals and will look to go up 2-0 on Thursday.
Author:

The final score of Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals between Las Vegas and Phoenix wasn't a surprise, as the Aces came away with a 96-90 victory. But the path to that final score didn't go as expected.

How to Watch: Mercury vs. Aces

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Mercury vs. Aces on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For one, the Mercury got off to a strong start in Tuesday's loss. The Mercury led 30-21 after one quarter of play, with Diana Taurasi scoring nine points.

A hobbled Taurasi scored 20 points in the loss, but it was clear she was feeling the effects of an ankle injury. Her usage was almost exclusively behind the three-point line, with 14 of her 17 field goal attempts coming from deep.

Brittney Griner added 24 points as well, as the Aces struggled to contain the runner-up for the 2021 MVP award. But Phoenix's lack of depth came into play. Foul trouble for Brianna Turner meant Kia Vaughn had to spend time at the four, and the bench as a whole made just four shots.

As for Vegas, an Aces team best known for its inside game ended up relying on the guards. Three Aces perimeter players -- Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Riquna Williams -- took more shots than last year's MVP A'ja Wilson. Liz Cambage played just 10 minutes off the bench as she works her way back into shape after missing time from COVID-19. The Aces got 25 points off the bench from Plum.

Vegas is a tough team for Phoenix to stop. In past seasons Bill Laimbeer's squad was a little one-dimensional, relying heavily on bullying teams inside. But while this year's Aces team took the fewest threes in the league, it ranked second in three-point field goal percentage. 

There's more versatility for the Aces this season and that's a big reason it heads into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead. 



How To Watch

September
30
2021

Mercury at Aces

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET




Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

