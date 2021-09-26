How to Watch the Mercury vs. Storm

Win or go home. Mercury vs. Storm. Taurasi vs. Bird. It does not get much better than this if you are a basketball fan.

While Sue Bird is undefeated in the WNBA Finals, she is 1-4 in non-Finals series against the Mercury and Diana Taurasi. The only series win the Storm and Bird have against the Mercury in the playoffs came in 2018 in a tough, hard-fought five-game series on their way to winning the title. If the Mercury are at full strength, this could be one of the most explosive, competitive playoffs games of the year.

How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WGNO - New Orleans)

Without Taurasi, the Mercury’s first-round playoff game was a microcosm of their season. Flashes of greatness and low lights, followed by a dramatic ending.

The Storm took the season series against the Mercury 2-1 including winning the Commissioners Cup Final Game. All of the games were decided by fewer than 10 points total, which is impressive considering Taurasi played a total of zero minutes.

Taurasi missed the first playoff game against the Liberty but Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham snuck out with a win. They will need a lot more against the Storm, who before a late-season slump, were 16-5 at the top of the league.

The Storm still finished the season with the third-best net rating (+5.6) and the second-best scoring offense (84.8 points per game) in the league. Their defense, especially fourth-quarter defense, was their Achilles Heel in the final month or two of the season.

For the Mercury, it is all about balance. They are top four in opponents' points per game (79.5) and third in offensive rating (106.5). Their defense paces their games while the trio of Taurasi, Griner and Diggins-Smith take teams apart on the offensive end.

Can the Storm move on to defend their title or will the Mercury make the upset to build towards their fourth title?