How to Watch Storm vs. Lynx

Tuesday Night is fight night in the WNBA, with two awesome potential playoff preview matchups.

While Connecticut and Las Vegas battle out for the top spot in the standings, the Seattle Storm (18-7) and the Minnesota Lynx (14-9) slug it out as the third and fourth-best teams in the league. Heavyweight fights and playoff (or dare I say Finals) previews on a Tuesday night in August!

Can the Lynx prove to be another contender in the very competitive WNBA?

How to Watch:

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Another day, another reminder that Breanna Stewart is one of the best basketball players of all time and on her way to being the women's hoops G.O.A.T.:

So, it has been a challenge for the Lynx this season against the Storm. They lost both matchups by double-digits and despite holding the MVP Stewart in line, they let the rest of the Storm reign all over them. The Storm were balanced and methodical both games and won despite not having massive games from their star.

Turnovers (29) and terrible three-point shooting (11-of-42) have killed the Lynx in their two matches with the Storm this season. But, that has been the story all season for the Lynx.

Can the Lynx clean up their act and become a real contender or will the Storm continue to reign?

Regional restrictions may apply.