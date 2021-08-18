How to Watch Storm vs. Liberty

August 18, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm take on rising star Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty on Wednesday.
Author:

Led by Olympians Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewel Lloyd, the Seattle Storm (16-6) will look to move into first place in the league against the New York Liberty (10-12) on Wednesday.

Natasha Howard returned to the Liberty lineup Sunday after being sidelined for three months with a knee injury and scored 30 points in her first game back in action.

How to Watch:

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Watch Storm vs. Liberty online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday's game marks the first of three between the Storm and Liberty this season. With both teams rested and at full strength, the game will put premium WNBA talent on display — past, present, and future.

The well-balanced Storm feature the second-best offense and fifth-best defense in the league, but they will have to face two players they traded away in the offseason in Howard and Sami Whitcomb.

How To Watch

August
18
2021

WNBA Action: Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
