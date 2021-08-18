How to Watch Storm vs. Liberty

Sue Bird and the Seattle Storm take on rising star Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

Led by Olympians Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewel Lloyd, the Seattle Storm (16-6) will look to move into first place in the league against the New York Liberty (10-12) on Wednesday.

Natasha Howard returned to the Liberty lineup Sunday after being sidelined for three months with a knee injury and scored 30 points in her first game back in action.

How to Watch:

Date: August 18, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Wednesday's game marks the first of three between the Storm and Liberty this season. With both teams rested and at full strength, the game will put premium WNBA talent on display — past, present, and future.

The well-balanced Storm feature the second-best offense and fifth-best defense in the league, but they will have to face two players they traded away in the offseason in Howard and Sami Whitcomb.

