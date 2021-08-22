How to Watch Storm vs. Mystics

Despite recent struggles, the Storm still sit at the top of the win column in the WNBA while the Mystics are trending towards the bottom.

Despite their place in the standings, the Washington Mystics (8-13) beat the Seattle Storm (17-7) back in June before the Olympic Break. Tina Charles absolutely dominated the game with 34 points and 16 rebounds (plus 5 assists) to carry them to a four-point win that was in the balance. The Mystics have a competitive roster and an MVP candidate, but just have not been able to get their heads above water.

Can Charles help the Mystics win enough games to keep her name in the MVP conversation?

The most dangerous thing about the Storm is not that they have the best player in the world or one of the legends of the game that can step up and take over at any time - it is that they ALSO have Jewell Loyd.

The Storm have been a consistent team all year. Of course, they have 17 wins at the top of the league, but of their seven losses only one has been by double-digits and one more by more than four points. They don’t get blown out and they are always in the position to defeat any opponent.

On the other hand, the Mystics have been blown out in seven of their 13 losses. This one could get out of hand fast if the Storm are clicking and the Mystics have one of their off nights.

Will the defending champs get their win back or do Charles and the Mystics have their number?

