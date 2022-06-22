How to Watch Sky at Aces

The Sky travel to face the Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday. Las Vegas is on a four-game winning streak.

With a four-game winning streak under its belt, Las Vegas looks to extend its streak to five games when the team receives a visit from the Sky on Tuesday. The Aces find themselves atop the Western Conference with a 13-2 record so far this season. Chicago, meanwhile, is second in the East at 10-5.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Sky are coming off of a slim 89-87 loss to the Fever on Sunday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Kahleah Copper led both team's with 28 points on the night, while Courtney Vandersloot added 13 points and seven assists in the loss.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, is coming off of a one-point victory over the 3-13 Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. A'ja Wilson led both teams with 25 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Kelsey Plum added 21 points for the Aces.

This should be an exciting game between two of the best teams in the WNBA and will not disappoint.

Regional restrictions may apply.