How to Watch Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dream look to prove they are for real this season against the champion Sky in this huge Friday night WNBA matchup.

This is the first game of the season between the Sky (5-3) and Dream (6-3), who are both playing strong overall team basketball. Both teams look like they are heading to the playoffs, which is a huge swing for Atlanta after finishing last season as the second-worst team in the entire WNBA.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Watch Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Atlanta is coming off a win over the Lynx and has won two games in a row with rookie Rhyne Howard playing great basketball and leading her team:

Through nine games this season, Atlanta is just two wins away from matching its win total in 32 games last season. The Dream are on pace for a remarkable turnaround for a team that is looking to build something special.

That build starts with rookie Howard who is already putting up 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 41-42-75 shooting splits.

Howard has really acclimated to the WNBA coming out of college as the face of a team and leading them in scoring.

For Chicago, the Sky were 2-6 at this point in the season and finishing up a seven-game losing streak that made it look like their season was going to be over right after it got started.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
How to Watch Chicago Sky at Atlanta Dream

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
