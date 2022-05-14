How to Watch Sky at Lynx

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The reigning champion Sky hit the road to take on the Lynx in WNBA action on Saturday.

The defending champions are coming off a win to get back to .500 early in the season as the Sky (1-1) take on the Lynx (0-3) who are still in search of their first win of the season. This Minnesota team is not used to being under .500 over the past 11 years as one of the most consistent franchises in the WNBA, which has to be motivation for it here today.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Candace Parker (11 points) led a balanced attack in Chicago’s first win since winning the 2021 WNBA championship:

It was an overall strong team win for Chicago, who had four players in double figures and 31 points off the bench.

The team is not at full strength yet, with Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley both still out, but when Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot and Parker can combine for 29 points, 14 assists and 18 rebounds with strong defense, they are a tough out.

Chicago looks to build on that momentum as it gets healthier and healthier at the start of the season looking to defend its championship and get back there again this season.

On the other side for Minnesota, it finds itself at the bottom of the standings after losses to the Storm (74-97), Mystics (66-78) and Fever (76-82) as its defense has clearly taken a step back.

Through three games they are giving up 85.7 points per game, second-worst in the WNBA balanced out with 72.0 points per game, tied for last place on the offensive end.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
