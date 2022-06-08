How to Watch Sky at Mystics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mystics look to get their win back against the Sky in their home on Wednesday night in this huge WNBA matchup.

Through the first third of the WNBA season, the Sky (7-3) are off to a great start, riding a three-game winning streak, including a win in their last outing against their opponent today, the Mystics (7-5). These teams are at the end of a home-and-home, where they played in Chicago and are now heading to Washington for the second game of this back-to-back.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago took control of the game and rode that early start to a win at home against Washington in their last game (91-82):

In that first game, Chicago won with balance, with four players in double figures led by Kahleah Copper’s 15 points. Nine different players made at least three field goals and the offense was in a rhythm all game.

As a team, it shot 55-45-71 splits, scoring in a variety of ways and with efficiency.

Getting Ellena Delle Donne back in the lineup tonight will be huge as she can match up with Candace Parker as the offensive hub and give the team an engine to play through on the offensive end.

This season, Chicago is 4-2 on the road and Washington is only 3-3 at home, which should make for an interesting finish to their home and home series this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
8
2022

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18491218
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_18490475
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_13493812
WNBA

How to Watch Sky at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
3000
entertainment

How to Watch Let's Make a Deal Primetime, Special

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his home run with right fielder Aaron Judge (99) against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
imago1003155658h
College Track and Field

How to Watch NCAA Outdoor Championships

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) high fives first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy