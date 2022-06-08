How to Watch Sky at Mystics

The Mystics look to get their win back against the Sky in their home on Wednesday night in this huge WNBA matchup.

Through the first third of the WNBA season, the Sky (7-3) are off to a great start, riding a three-game winning streak, including a win in their last outing against their opponent today, the Mystics (7-5). These teams are at the end of a home-and-home, where they played in Chicago and are now heading to Washington for the second game of this back-to-back.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Chicago took control of the game and rode that early start to a win at home against Washington in their last game (91-82):

In that first game, Chicago won with balance, with four players in double figures led by Kahleah Copper’s 15 points. Nine different players made at least three field goals and the offense was in a rhythm all game.

As a team, it shot 55-45-71 splits, scoring in a variety of ways and with efficiency.

Getting Ellena Delle Donne back in the lineup tonight will be huge as she can match up with Candace Parker as the offensive hub and give the team an engine to play through on the offensive end.

This season, Chicago is 4-2 on the road and Washington is only 3-3 at home, which should make for an interesting finish to their home and home series this week.

