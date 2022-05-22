Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Mystics look to make it three in a row as they host Elena Delle Donne’s former team today.

This season the Mystics (5-1) have really started off the season like a team with only one goal in mind, that is to end the season just like their opponents today did last season, with the WNBA Championship like the Sky (2-2). On the other side for Chicago, they seem to be looking to tap into last season as well, starting off slow before making a strong run to end the season. It is still early, but Washington is looking like a finals favorite.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington was able to play through adversity and tough out a come from behind win against the Dream (78-73) in their last game:

The game plan for returning star and former two-time WNBA MVP Delle Donne has seemed to work perfectly. She is not playing every night, but the team is strategically resting her and still winning.

Early in the season she is averaging 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 49-35-89 splits in just four games and 29.3 minutes per game.

If Washington can get away with this strategy all season it could be the perfect mix to make the playoffs and have their star rested, in rhythm and ready for a deep run in the WNBA playoffs this season.

For Chicago, they are trading wins and losses early, but also have only had star sharpshooter Allie Quigley in the line-up for two games. WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is expected to make her season debut on Sunday.

They are 1-1 with Quigley in action so far and have activated Copper for tonight, giving the reigning champs their full arsenal of talent to defend their crown.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
