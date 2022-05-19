How to Watch Sky at Storm

Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending champion Sky bring a two-game winning stream into matchup with the Storm on Wednesday night.

After an opening-night loss to the retooled Sparks, the Sky (2-1) have bounced back with consecutive wins. On Wednesday night, they play the second of three straight road games when they visit the Storm (1-3), who have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm Today:

Game Date: May 18, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago opened its road trip on Saturday with an 82-78 win at Minnesota. The Lynx battled back to make it 77-76 in the final minute of play before Courtney Vandersloot buried a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left to make it a two-possession game. Vandersloot finished with 16 points and 11 assists.

On Saturday, Seattle lost at home to the Mercury 69-64, dropping both ends of a home-and-home with Phoenix after taking a 20-point road loss on May 11. The game was tied entering the fourth quarter but the Mercury took the lead with a little more than three minutes left and never surrendered it.

Jewell Loyd had 26 points for the Storm but was their lone player in double figures as they shot just 31.2% for the game.

Last season, the Sky swept the three-game season series from Seattle.

