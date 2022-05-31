Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2021 WNBA Finals rematch between the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky takes the court today.

For the first time since they faced off in the 2021 WNBA Finals, the Mercury (2-6) take the court with the reigning WNBA champions, the Sky (4-3). Both teams are coming off of losses, but Phoenix is in a spiral, losing five games in a row and with a loss, could find itself at the bottom of the standings.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Chicago defeated Phoenix in four games to win its first WNBA championship, with hometown native Candace Parker leading the way.

In that stretch, the Mercury have seen their defense fall off a cliff giving up 80 points in all of the games and 90+ in three of the games. Without star Brittney Griner on the floor, Phoenix seems to be struggling despite incorporating former MVP Tina Charles, having former MVP Diana Taurasi and a solid start to the season from Skyler Diggins-Smith.

For the Sky, they are playing with good balance behind Candace Parker. Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot and Emma Meesseman were all double figures as well.

They finally have their full roster available with Copper and Quigley back from early-season injuries giving the champs their entire arsenal of talent to defend their title.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
