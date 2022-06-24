How to Watch Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks

The reigning champion Sky are up to second in the standings as they take on the Sparks on Thursday.

Since August 24, the Sky (11-5) are 24-11 and boast a championship banner as they are playing some of the best overall basketball in the entire WNBA. They proved that in their last win over the Aces, which pushed them up to second place in the standings as they stay on the road for another challenge against the Sparks (6-9) today.

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago passed the Sun in the standings with a massive win over the Aces (104-95) to climb up to second in the WNBA standings:

In their win over Las Vegas, Chicago got a season-high 25 points from Courtney Vandersloot to lead five players in double figures and the win.

It was one of the most impressive offensive performances of the season for Chicago as the Sky dished out 34 assists on 43 made field goals and hit 57-48-86 shooting splits overall. The play of Vandersloot really rubbed off on her teammates as six different players dished at least three assists.

Despite falling down 41-18 in the first quarter, Chicago was able to rise up and overcome that deficit to outscore its foes by 32 points over the final three periods.

This season has been brilliant for Chicago, especially since the Sky got Kahleah Copper back in the lineup with her 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists nightly and terrific defense to lead the team in scoring.

Chicago started its season with a loss to Los Angeles (91-98), something that will definitely fuel and motivate it today.

