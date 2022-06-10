Skip to main content

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sun get the Sky for the first time since they were eliminated by them in the playoffs when the two sides meet on Friday.

The Sun (10-3) had to have a unique feeling watching the Sky (7-4) raise a banner up this season after winning the WNBA championship. Last season, Connecticut had the best record in the regular season, the top defense, the MVP and seemed destined to raise its first banner. However, Chicago got in its way. Today is the first time they meet since the playoffs, which should create some fireworks.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Connecticut rode another strong performance from Jonquel Jones (16 points and nine rebounds) to its fourth win in a row:

After that loss in the playoffs, the lessons were learned and Connecticut looks potentially better than it did last season.

This year, the Sun have the second-best offense with 97.7 points per game while still maintaining one of the best defenses in the league. They learned last season that if they face another strong defense, their offense was not prepared to win games. Now, they are.

A huge variable for them this season has been Alyssa Thomas filling up the stat sheet with 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

On the other side for Chicago, the Sky have the fourth-best offense and defense this season, showing their balance and readiness to defend their championship.

They have been terrific on both ends with Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot and Kahleah Copper leading the way.

These are two evenly matched teams and should make for a potential finals or conference finals preview today.

