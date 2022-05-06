How to Watch Sparks at Sky

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Candace Parker takes on her former team and starts her title defense with the Sky taking on the Sparks today.

A championship banner will hit the rafters as the Sky and Candace Parker get to host the season opener after winning it all last season against her former team, the Sparks. Parker spent her first 13 years with Los Angeles before coming home to Chicago and winning her second WNBA championship, which she begins defending with her team today.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago shocked the WNBA by winning the championship last season, going through three of the five best teams in the league to raise the banner:

Winning back-to-back championships in the WNBA is not an easy task or common. That is what Chicago is chasing this season after winning the championship last season.

The last team to win back-to-back was its opponents tonight, Los Angeles, back in 2001 and 2002. Before that, the Comets won in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 as the only team to ever win not just back-to-back, but four in a row.

This is a veteran Chicago team with Parker fully integrated and the backcourt of Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot pacing the team.

The big factor for Chicago is Kahlah Cooper, who binds the roster together as the sixth-year star is one of the best defenders in the game and has an emerging, slash-and-attack game.

For Los Angeles, it is coming off missing the playoffs for only the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2011 as a franchise. The Sparks have to be very motivated to get Los Angeles basketball back on track after their NBA brothers fell apart this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Los Angeles Sparks at Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey18 seconds ago
imago0041703613h
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
imago1002136336h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas18 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Phil Watson18 seconds ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Phil Watson18 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18206020
NHL

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning Game 3 in Canada

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011361769h
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch Dead On Tools 200

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy