How to Watch Sparks at Sky

Candace Parker takes on her former team and starts her title defense with the Sky taking on the Sparks today.

A championship banner will hit the rafters as the Sky and Candace Parker get to host the season opener after winning it all last season against her former team, the Sparks. Parker spent her first 13 years with Los Angeles before coming home to Chicago and winning her second WNBA championship, which she begins defending with her team today.

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Chicago shocked the WNBA by winning the championship last season, going through three of the five best teams in the league to raise the banner:

Winning back-to-back championships in the WNBA is not an easy task or common. That is what Chicago is chasing this season after winning the championship last season.

The last team to win back-to-back was its opponents tonight, Los Angeles, back in 2001 and 2002. Before that, the Comets won in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 as the only team to ever win not just back-to-back, but four in a row.

This is a veteran Chicago team with Parker fully integrated and the backcourt of Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot pacing the team.

The big factor for Chicago is Kahlah Cooper, who binds the roster together as the sixth-year star is one of the best defenders in the game and has an emerging, slash-and-attack game.

For Los Angeles, it is coming off missing the playoffs for only the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since 2011 as a franchise. The Sparks have to be very motivated to get Los Angeles basketball back on track after their NBA brothers fell apart this season.

