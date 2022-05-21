The Seattle Storm snapped their three game losing streak as the Los Angeles Sparks try to do the same today.

The Storm (2-3) have to feel good getting the monkey off their backs, snapping their three-game losing streak that all happened to be Commissioner's Cup games as well. Now they are back on track with their full roster at the ready as the struggling Sparks (2-3) come into town on their own three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Seattle got back on track with Breanna Stewart (13 points) and Epiphanny Prince (six points) as they got back on the court:

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Seattle, starting 1-3 in the Commissioner's Cup standings and a game under .500 through five games with championship aspirations.

To be fair, they also started the season with five straight games against playoff teams, three against the teams in the finals last year and one against the champs, which they won. Now the schedule softens some, giving Seattle the opportunity to get a rhythm this season.

This is the first game of the season between Los Angeles and Seattle. Last season Seattle took the season series 2-1, losing the last game they played right before the playoffs.

Los Angeles reworked their roster with Liz Cambage inside and Jordin Canada on the outside giving Nneka Ogwumike, their MVP candidate, more support and scoring.

On the other side, Seattle has a veteran, seasoned group that only has one goal this season with Stewart, Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and the rest of the roster aiming to win their third championship in five seasons, winning every even season since 2018.

