Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm snapped their three game losing streak as the Los Angeles Sparks try to do the same today.

The Storm (2-3) have to feel good getting the monkey off their backs, snapping their three-game losing streak that all happened to be Commissioner's Cup games as well. Now they are back on track with their full roster at the ready as the struggling Sparks (2-3) come into town on their own three-game losing streak. 

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle got back on track with Breanna Stewart (13 points) and Epiphanny Prince (six points) as they got back on the court:

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Seattle, starting 1-3 in the Commissioner's Cup standings and a game under .500 through five games with championship aspirations.

To be fair, they also started the season with five straight games against playoff teams, three against the teams in the finals last year and one against the champs, which they won. Now the schedule softens some, giving Seattle the opportunity to get a rhythm this season.

This is the first game of the season between Los Angeles and Seattle. Last season Seattle took the season series 2-1, losing the last game they played right before the playoffs.

Los Angeles reworked their roster with Liz Cambage inside and Jordin Canada on the outside giving Nneka Ogwumike, their MVP candidate, more support and scoring.

On the other side, Seattle has a veteran, seasoned group that only has one goal this season with Stewart, Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and the rest of the roster aiming to win their third championship in five seasons, winning every even season since 2018.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
20
2022

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18084845
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Giants

By Ben Macaluso59 seconds ago
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
Pacific FC
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch York United at Pacific FC

By Brandon Rush59 seconds ago
imago1009082728h
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 5

By Kristofer Habbas59 seconds ago
imago1011979001h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball

By Phil Watson59 seconds ago
USATSI_18299843
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis (24) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; iNew York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period n game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy