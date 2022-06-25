Breanna Stewart and the Storm host the Sparks in a huge WNBA showdown on Saturday.

In their last game, the Storm (11-6) won, tying Sue Bird for the most individual wins in WNBA history. As she continues her final season, Bird could become the winningest player in WNBA history with a win today, and against one of her biggest rivals over the years in the Sparks (6-10).

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Entering this season, former Lynx star Lindsay Whalen was the winningest individual player in WNBA history. Today, Bird can take that crown and add to it more and more throughout her final season of a historic career.

Bird has battled Los Angeles through three decades in the Western Conference, facing off with them six different times in the playoffs and going 1-5 overall.

This has to be a sweet opportunity for Bird to kick them while they are down and end her career with wins against her biggest historical rivals.

This season, Bird is putting up 8.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, leading her young, talented team to one of the best records in the WNBA.

On the other side for Los Angeles, this has not been a dream season. The Sparks are coming off a loss, are 4-6 in their last 10 games and are a middle-of-the-pack offense with a near league-worst defense.

