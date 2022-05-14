Sparks vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Connecticut Sun and Los Angeles Sparks both look to rebound coming off losses today.

This season started like a dream for the Sparks (2-1), winning their first two games, both on the road against the defending champions. Then, like their opponent today, the Sun (0-1), they were surprised by a team that was near the bottom of the standings last season. Each team looks to rebound today and get back on track.

How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Los Angeles is coming off its first loss of the season to the Dream (75-77) after an admirable comeback attempt late.

In that loss, Los Angeles got 17 points and 15 rebounds from Nneka Ogwumike, along with good outings from Jordin Canada (19 points and six rebounds) and Liz Cambage (16 points).

Through three games, the team has been led by Cambage and Canada, with Ogwumike filling up the stat sheet.

They will need all of that and more against a championship-level Connecticut team that is both motivated and mad after how last season ended and this season has begun.

