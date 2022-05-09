How to Watch Storm at Aces

The Western Conference is a gauntlet this season with the Storm and Aces battling on Sunday night.

It is a brand new season and a new chase for a championship in the WNBA as two of the best overall teams, the Storm (1-0) and the Aces (1-0) step on the court for an early-season challenge. These teams battled in the 2020 WNBA Finals with Seattle coming out on top to win its second title in three years as it set out to win its third in five seasons and fifth in franchise history this season.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Seattle got off to about as a good a start a team could ask for with its star on the court and a 23-point win over a rival:

It was a nearly perfect offensive game for Seattle in their season opener against the Lynx. As a team, it scored 97 points, shot for 50-48-100 splits and finished with 26 assists on 35 made field goals.

Breanna Stewart and Jewel Lloyd paced the offense with 17 points each with Epiphanny Prince adding in 13 points off the bench and veteran Sue Bird chipping in a cool 11 points and nine assists.

The Storm's offense can overwhelm teams which leads to their defense being able to set up, force bad shots and take teams out of their game.

On the other side, that is exactly what Las Vegas looks to do with its elite offense.

They started off the season smothering the Mercury with their offense scoring 31-plus points in two quarters, 20-plus in all four and 106 points total as a team.

Dearica Hamby went for 24 points (11-for-14 shooting) and seven rebounds, with Jackie Young adding in 20 points, Kelsey Plum filling up the stat sheet with 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds and their star, former MVP A’ja Wilson adding in 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The starters for Las Vegas scored 90 points with Plum moving into the starting unit after winning Sixth Player of the Year while Seattle got 39 points off its bench. This should be a fun one.

