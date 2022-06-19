How to Watch Storm at Liberty

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at New York Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The veteran Seattle Storm head to the Big Apple to play the young, exciting New York Liberty today.

The Storm (9-6) are coming off a loss that snapped their four-game winning streak and sent them back to the drawing board against the Sun. They stay on the road for a cross-country battle with the Liberty (6-9) who are not off to the start to the season they anticipated with star Sabrina Ionescu and new head coach Sandy Brondello at the helm, targeting a playoff berth this year.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at New York Liberty today:

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Seattle Storm at New York Liberty online with fuboTV:

Natasha Howard led the way with 27 points to give New York a win over a tough Mystics team in their last game:

This is the third meeting of the season between these two teams, with Seattle taking both games in a back-to-back in Seattle back in May.

The first game was the closest one with Seattle winning 79-71, controlling the game early before seeing New York pounce back and force overtime.

Then in overtime, Seattle took control and won behind 31 points from Breanna Stewart, 21 points from Jewell Loyd, no Sue Bird in the line-up and only eight players getting on the court in a gritty win.

There was no confusion in the second game as to who was the better team as Seattle jumped out to a 49-23 lead at the half and cruised to a 92-61 win when the final buzzer sounded.

Five players were in double-figures with Gabby Williams adding in nine and Reshanda Gray pitching in for seven with Bird still out.

That was and still is the biggest win of the season for Seattle as they look to build on their success against New York and their former championship teammate, Natasha Howard. With Bird back in action, this will be a really fun match-up between the legend and the young star, Ionescu.



How To Watch

June
19
2022

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
