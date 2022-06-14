How to Watch Storm at Lynx

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm are starting to get into a groove as they visit the Minnesota Lynx today.

The Storm (8-5) have found a groove winning three games in a row, including a game of the season candidate against the Wings as they are getting their footing. They take on a Lynx (3-11) that is a shell of what they normally have been over the years and who might be looking at missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons. With eight of 12 teams making the playoffs now, they need to get it going now or their playoff streak will be snapped.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Seattle started the season with a 23-point win over Minnesota behind a stout defense and five players in double-figures scoring:

Normally, Seattle vs. Minnesota is the match of the day, week and season in the western conference of the WNBA as the two teams have combined to make the playoffs 20 times combined in 22 seasons and six championships.

This is not a normal year as Minnesota is third to last in offense (77.2 points per game) and fourth-worst in defense (84.4 points allowed per game).

Sylvia Fowles is working hard in her 15th season in the WNBA to try and carry this team with 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals plus blocks per game. Minnesota is a talented group, but the league has caught up with them and pushed them to the bottom of the standings.

On the other side for Seattle, they are struggling to their standard on offense with 78.6 points per game but playing great defense allowing 76.6 points to their opponents.

This Seattle team has the mix of a title contender with Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Jewell Loyd and a cast of young, veteran and prime players filling in around them.

Tonight could be a vintage Fowles vs. Seattle performance with Stewart on the other side as arguably the best player in the game today.

