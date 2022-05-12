How to Watch Storm at Mercury

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi's friendly rivalry enters year 19 with the Storm taking on the Mercury on Wednesday.

So far this season, both the Storm (1-1) and the Mercury (0-1) have lost to the Aces, which might be a narrative for every team this season. Phoenix has started the season without Brittney Griner and Breanna Turner while trying to incorporate veteran Tina Charles to a roster with aspirations to win a championship. Seattle has the same goals which offers another chapter in this great rivalry. 

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle opened the season with a strong season opener against the Lynx behind five players in double figures and 26 team assists:

While Seattle has its full team together to start a season for what seems like the first time in years, Phoenix is trying to get off to a good start without two of the best defensive bigs in the game.

In place of Griner and Turner, Phoenix is trying to get the 2012 WNBA MVP into their system and fold.

Charles started the season with 15 points, three rebounds and three assists on 5-for-16 shooting (1-of-6 from three) in her first game.

She clearly struggled to integrate into the system to start the game, forcing up a lot of threes, but then was able to get into more of a rhythm when she started attacking and posting.

This will be another huge test with Breanna Stewart and the Seattle frontline that will put pressure on Phoenix on both ends of the floor all game.

All the attention will be on Diana Taurasi vs. Sue Bird, but the key for both teams today will be the frontline play and getting the advantage inside with Charles and Stewart.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
