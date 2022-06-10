Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm got back on track and look to turn it into a winning streak against the Dallas Wings today.

The Storm (6-5) and Wings (6-5) are locked up in the standings as both teams look to make some traction towards the playoffs. It has been an up-and-down season so far for Seattle, coming off a win and looking to build some momentum. The WNBA is in the beginning stages of a power shift with teams like Seattle, the Mercury and Lynx all sliding lower in the standings. Can Seattle buck this trend starting today?

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Jewell Loyd powered the win for Seattle with 26 points, closing the game out down the stretch:

This season has been one of growth for Dallas as it went from an under .500 team trying to backdoor into the playoffs, to a team that has a real shot this season.

The Wings have the fifth-best offense in the WNBA with 80.0 points per game and the sixth-best defense at 79.4 points allowed to their opponents. Dallas doesn’t have the best point differential, but it has proven to be a fun, scrappy team.

Arike Ogunbowale is leading the way with 18.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game this season on 38-32-80 splits.

She has risen to the occasion as the team leader, with Allisha Gray (14.6 points), Marina Mabrey (13.3 points) and Satou Sabally (11.8 points) all adding in double-figures.

For Seattle, it has all the pieces and the veteran experience. They just need to put it all together and string together more than one or two wins in a row.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
10
2022

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
