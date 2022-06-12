How to Watch Storm at Wings

The Storm look to get another win over the Wings in their home-and-home series on Sunday.

This season has been a grind for the Storm (7-5), but they have won two in a row, including a road win against the Wings (6-6) in their last outing. They can make it three games in a row and two against a tough Dallas team that has shown it is here to fight all season.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Live Stream Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seattle and Dallas engaged in a battle in the final minutes of their last game.

Seattle had to earn its victory over Dallas, with the lead going back and forth in the final five minutes and clutch basket after clutch basket being made.

Arike Ogunbowale paced Dallas with 23 points and six assists, making clutch shots and plays down the stretch to make it a close game. She gave her team the lead with a three-point play with just 12.6 seconds to go, but that was immediately answered by Seattle.

Breanna Stewart helped close out the win with 32 points and 11 rebounds, getting her own three-point play in the final minute to give her team the lead followed by free throws to take back the lead with just under seven seconds to go.

If this game is anything like the last one, get your popcorn ready.

Regional restrictions may apply.