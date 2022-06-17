Storm at Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm are rolling as they clash with the Connecticut Sun in a potential WNBA Finals preview today.

The Storm (9-5) made it four wins in a row after a bumpy 5-5 start to the season as they are starting to look more like a finals contender again. This is the second game of the season between these two. Connecticut took the win in the fourth quarter with a monster performance on both ends of the floor.

How to Watch Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: June 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Seattle snuck out with a win over the Lynx to extend its winning streak to four straight games, the best of the season so far.

In their first game this season, the Sun went off for a 32-19 run in the final period to swing the game from a six-point deficit to a seven-point win.

Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, with DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones adding 21 points in the win. 

For the Sun, they will need to get more from Breanna Stewart, who finished with 12 points against this tough, excellent Connecticut front-court.

Since that 12-point performance, Stewart has averaged 26.6 points per game on 50-40-90 splits. The match-up between Stewart and Jones is one of the best in the WNBA today, with both players collecting MVPs in their careers and their eyes on a championship this season.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
