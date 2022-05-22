How to Watch Sun at Fever

The Sun go for their fourth win in a row when they face the struggling Fever on Sunday.

For the Sun (3-1), this season started off with them getting a surprise from a young up-and-coming team. They have done well lately, winning four in a row, including their last game against the Fever (2-5), their opponent again here today.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Connecticut looks for back-to-back wins against Indiana after beating it 94-85 in its last game just two days ago:

In their last game against each other on Friday, Indiana came out looking strong with a three-point lead after the first quarter. Then, Connecticut cranked up the defense and built up a large enough lead to cruise the finish line in the end.

Connecticut finished with six players in double figures led by Jonquel Jones with 19 points and eight rebounds. DeWanna Bonner (18 points) and Alyssa Thomas (17 points) chipped in for the starters, while Brionna Jones (11 points), DiJonai Carrington (11 points) and Natisha Hiederman (10 points) added a spark off the bench.

While it has just been four games, Connecticut looks significantly more potent on offense, jumping from 79.7 points per game to 85.5 this season. The Sun have been consistent, too, scoring between 77 and 94 points in all four games.

The defense has also taken a step back, but not markedly, going from 69.9 points allowed to 72.8 points allowed this season.

For Indiana, it got 23 points and five assists from Kelsey Mitchell in the loss.

