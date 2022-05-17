Skip to main content

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sun return for a rematch with the Liberty, looking to avenge an opening-night loss

The Sun (1-1) return to New York for the second time in three games this season when they visit the Liberty (1-3) on Tuesday night. The teams met in their respective openers on May 7 when New York took an 81-79 victory in a Commissioner's Cup game.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut beat the Sparks at home on Saturday 77-60 while the Liberty have dropped three in a row since beating the Sun, including an 81-71 loss at Barclays Center on Sunday to the Wings.

In the win over Los Angeles, Connecticut blasted out to a 49-25 halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half. Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points for the Sun, while Alyssa Thomas (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Jonquel Jones (16 points, 12 boards) recorded double-doubles.

Sabrina Ionescu paces New York with 18.8 points and 5.3 assists per game. She had 25 points in the opening-night win over Connecticut in Sandy Brondello's debut as coach of the Liberty.

