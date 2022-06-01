Sun vs. Vegas Aces stream: Watch online, TV channel

In what could be an early WNBA Finals preview, the Connecticut Sun take on the Las Vegas Aces today.

Last season these were the two best teams in the regular season but came up short in the playoffs. They made some adjustments and are right back to where they were last season, but potentially a little better. The Sun (6-2) travel to sin city to take on the Aces (8-1) for the first time this season as the best offenses in the WNBA clash in what could very well be a WNBA Finals preview.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

A’ja Wilson put up a monster double-double (22 points and 18 rebounds) in just 29 minutes in Las Vegas' last win against the Sky:

During the regular season last year, Connecticut went 3-0 against Las Vegas with an average score of 74.0 to 64.6. Two of the games were decided by single digits earlier in the season and the last game had very little meaning, so Las Vegas folded.

This season, Connecticut has addressed its Achilles heel of potentially becoming offensively stagnant in the playoffs with the No. 2 scoring offense in the WNBA (86.1 points per game), which is only bested by Las Vegas (92.1 points per game).

These are the best two teams in the WNBA, with each roster led by one of the last two MVPs as they are on the hunt for their first championship in franchise history.

