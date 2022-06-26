How to Watch Sun at Dream

The Sun are showing they are not unbeatable as they take on the Dream on Sunday in this big WNBA showdown.

The Sun (12-6) are on only their second losing streak in the regular season after dropping two in a row as they look to get back on track against the Dream (8-9). Atlanta will look to give them that third loss in a row as Connecticut hopes to learn from these losses and get back to the top of the standings.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

In its last game, Connecticut was dominant in the first three quarters before letting Atlanta do what it wanted in the final period. Equally as impressive were the performances of the starters, all in 24 minutes of action or less.

Courtney Williams led the way with 20 points (8-for-12 shooting) and eight rebounds with her backcourt mate Natisha Hiedeman adding in 18 points (6-of-9 shooting).

Jonquel Jones added in 15 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes and the game was over before it even began.

With both teams coming off a loss, this is a big rebound game midway through the season that will be important in the current standings, the final standings and potential tiebreakers.

