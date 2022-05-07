How to Watch Sun vs. Liberty

The Sun kick off a season with championship aspirations against a young Liberty team on Saturday.

Last season, the Sun were a historically great team that fell short in the playoffs despite WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones dominating on both ends of the floor. This season, they bring back roughly the same roster to close the loop on that journey in hopes of winning their first WNBA championship in franchise history.

Jones exploded for a career year last season, with 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.6 blocks plus steals per game on 51-36-80 shooting splits in 27 games. She was dominant on both ends and went out swinging in the playoffs against the defending champions with 25 points (10-for-18 shooting), 11 rebounds, two assists and four blocks plus steals.

The rest of Connecticut is built to win a championship with veterans DeWanna Bonner, Jasmine Thomas, Alyssa Thomas and emerging star Courtney Williams.

On the other side, the Liberty are just trying to build a good team around budding star Sabrina Ionescu entering her third year.

Ionescu played 30 games coming off a rough injury in her rookie season, showing the rust and recovery, shooting 38-32-91 pecent from the floor, three and the foul stripe with 11.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Veteran Natasha Howard is here to bond with Ionescu, emerging stars Betnijah Laney and Sami Whitcomb, as well as the rookie big Nyara Sabally.

These teams are on different paths this season, which should make for a fun match between a seasoned contender and an emerging team.

