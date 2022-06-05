Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elena Delle Donne visits her old stomping grounds as the Washington Mystics visit the Chicago Sky today.

The Sky (8-3) have won two games in a row with their roster now getting closer to full strength as they welcome Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics (7-4) for the second time this season. The teams are playing a home and home starting in Chicago today and then in Washington on Wednesday as two of the better teams in the eastern conference and the WNBA overall test themselves.

Chicago is getting back to championship form with Kahleah Copper getting into a rhythm with 21 points in their last win:

This season Chicago is 3-2 at home, while Washington has built their hot early season start on the back of being the best road team in the WNBA at 4-1.

Washington has been scrappy on the road, averaging 79.6 points per game and giving up only 72.2 points to their opponents in five games. Playing tough on the road is always a good sign for a team, especially with play-in games for the playoffs and short playoff series.

In the eight games Delle Donne has played in this season she has looked more like her MVP self again. She is averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 49-39-83 splits in only 29 minutes per game.

Washington is 5-3 with Delle Donne in the line-up and 2-1 without her as she strategically rests coming off injury.

For Chicago, they have now played five games with their core of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Copper all in the line-up. They are 4-1 in those games and look like the team that won the 2021 WNBA Championship.

