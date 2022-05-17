Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Mystics look to avenge their only loss of the season against the Dallas Wings today.

This season the only loss for the Mystics (3-1) came to the Wings (2-1), as they look to stay hot early in the season, avenge that early loss and get their second win in the Commissioners Cup. For the Wings, they are off to a strong start after finishing last season four games under .500 but sneaking into the playoffs, where they lost in a one-game playoff to the eventual champions.

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings online with fuboTV:

Dallas rebounded after a season-opening loss to win back-to-back including against Washington (94-86) in a shootout:

In their first game this season, Washington jumped out to a 29-19 first-quarter lead, then the offensive wheels fell off as Dallas outscored them 47-26 in the second and third quarters.

Arike Ogunbowale went off for 27 points (6-12 from three) catching fire and helping her team come back and then take the lead.

Allisha Gray added in 21 points and Tyasha Harris came off the bench to run the offense with six points and 10 assists.

For Washington, they only had two players in double figures with Elena Delle Donne (20 points, five rebounds and four assists) and Ariel Atkins (19 points, four rebounds and four assists) with the rest of the team combining for just 47 points on 39% shooting from the field.

Washington started the season 3-0 and looked like a team that could be in the WNBA finals this season with Delle Donne back to her MVP form and building on the team's scrappiness last season.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
