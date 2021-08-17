August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two WNBA MVP favorites square off as A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces host Tina Charles and the Washington Mystics.
Author:

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics meet Tuesday in a rematch of their Sunday nail-biter, in which Las Vegas (16-6) edged Washington (8-11), 84-83.

Two of the leading candidates for WNBA MVP starred for their squads in that game, but forward A’ja Wilson (20 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists) and the Aces edged out center Tina Charles (20 points, 8 rebounds) and the visiting Mystics.

Wilson, who earned the MVP award last season, ranks fifth in points and sixth in rebounds this season. Veteran star Charles, who was named MVP in 2012, leads the league in points and ranks third in rebounds.

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Watch Mystics vs. Aces online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two players kicked off the final month of the season against each other on Sunday, and Wilson's Aces sealed a comeback win in the final seconds.

Las Vegas will look to sweep the two-game series on their home court Wednesday while Washington seeks revenge.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2021

WNBA Action: Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Diamondbacks

Boston Celtics Aaron Nesmith
NBA

How to Watch the NBA Summer League Championship: Celtics vs. Kings

Dallas Wings
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun
WNBA

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Yankees Game 2

sylvia-fowles
SI Guide

Watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun as WNBA Playoff Chase Continues

Ole Miss Rebels
NCAAFB

How to Watch the Ole Miss Rebels Online

Erling Haaland dribbles past Thomas Müller.
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy