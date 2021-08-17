How to Watch Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces

Two WNBA MVP favorites square off as A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces host Tina Charles and the Washington Mystics.

The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics meet Tuesday in a rematch of their Sunday nail-biter, in which Las Vegas (16-6) edged Washington (8-11), 84-83.

Two of the leading candidates for WNBA MVP starred for their squads in that game, but forward A’ja Wilson (20 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists) and the Aces edged out center Tina Charles (20 points, 8 rebounds) and the visiting Mystics.

Wilson, who earned the MVP award last season, ranks fifth in points and sixth in rebounds this season. Veteran star Charles, who was named MVP in 2012, leads the league in points and ranks third in rebounds.

How to Watch:

Date: August 17, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

The two players kicked off the final month of the season against each other on Sunday, and Wilson's Aces sealed a comeback win in the final seconds.

Las Vegas will look to sweep the two-game series on their home court Wednesday while Washington seeks revenge.

