How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

How to Watch the Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Lynx carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game against the Mystics.
The Minnesota Lynx (17-9) have won four in a row, eight out of their last ten and 12 of their last 14 games entering Saturday's game against the Mystics (10-16).
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBATV
Watch the Mystics vs. Lynx online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Sylvia Fowles returned to the court Thursday for the Lynx and paced them with a monster double-double in a win against the Sparks:
The Mystics beat the Lynx 85-81 earlier this season behind Tina Charles' 31 points and 8 rebounds.
