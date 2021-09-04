How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

September 4, 2021
How to Watch the Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lynx carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game against the Mystics.
The Minnesota Lynx (17-9) have won four in a row, eight out of their last ten and 12 of their last 14 games entering Saturday's game against the Mystics (10-16).

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBATV

Watch the Mystics vs. Lynx online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sylvia Fowles returned to the court Thursday for the Lynx and paced them with a monster double-double in a win against the Sparks:

The Mystics beat the Lynx 85-81 earlier this season behind Tina Charles' 31 points and 8 rebounds.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

WNBA Action: Washington Mystics vs. Minnesota Lynx

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

