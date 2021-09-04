How to Watch Mystics vs. Lynx

The Lynx carry a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game against the Mystics.

The Minnesota Lynx (17-9) have won four in a row, eight out of their last ten and 12 of their last 14 games entering Saturday's game against the Mystics (10-16).

Sylvia Fowles returned to the court Thursday for the Lynx and paced them with a monster double-double in a win against the Sparks:

The Mystics beat the Lynx 85-81 earlier this season behind Tina Charles' 31 points and 8 rebounds.

