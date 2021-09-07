How to Watch Mystics at Storm

Playoff berth in hand, the Storm look to build momentum as they host the Mystics in Seattle.

The Storm (19-10) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-75 win against the Liberty last Thursday. They will look to keep the momentum up as they host the Mystics (10-17) on Tuesday night.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Breanna Stewart exploded for 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to get the Storm back in the win column against the Liberty.

The Storm have won two of the last three WNBA titles, including the 2020 championship. Seattle has three games remaining in the regular season, and the Storm will look to get back on track before the postseason.

Tina Charles (24.8 points per game, 9.6 rebounds) leads the Mystics. She averaged 27 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in two games the Storm this season. The teams have split their season series so far.

With five games to go in the regular season, the Mystics will need to put together a winning streak to grab a playoff berth.

