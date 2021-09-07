September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Playoff berth in hand, the Storm look to build momentum as they host the Mystics in Seattle.
Author:

The Storm (19-10) snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-75 win against the Liberty last Thursday. They will look to keep the momentum up as they host the Mystics (10-17) on Tuesday night.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 7, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch the Mystics vs. Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Breanna Stewart exploded for 33 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists to get the Storm back in the win column against the Liberty.

The Storm have won two of the last three WNBA titles, including the 2020 championship. Seattle has three games remaining in the regular season, and the Storm will look to get back on track before the postseason.

Tina Charles (24.8 points per game, 9.6 rebounds) leads the Mystics. She averaged 27 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in two games the Storm this season. The teams have split their season series so far.

With five games to go in the regular season, the Mystics will need to put together a winning streak to grab a playoff berth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
7
2021

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Mystics at Storm

oakland Athletics
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Athletics

Colorado Rockies Connor Joe
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs Valour FC

Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

How to Watch Sun at Wings

Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Brewers

USATSI_16694968
SI Guide

Rising Stars Headline U.S. Open Quarterfinals

Louisville City
Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Red Sox

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy