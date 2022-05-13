How to Watch Wings at Mystics

The Mystics (3-0) are off to the best start in the WNBA and have looked impressive in the process, winning all three games by double-figures and against quality opponents. Elena Delle Donne is back in action with a roster around her that looks poised to make another run to the WNBA Finals. They take on a Wings (0-1) team that scraped their way into the playoffs last season and is off to another slow start.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The team stepped up around star Elena Delle Donne with four players in double-figures and 27 points off the bench overall:

It is early in the season, but Washington is showing they might have the right mix to contend for a championship, averaging 83.7 points and giving up only 70.7 points to their opponents. In that, they have defeated the Fever by 14 points, the Lynx by 12 points and the Aces by 13 points.

Washington is the No. 3 offense and No. 3 defense so far this season.

In her two games this season, Delle Donne is right back at it averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game and 2.5 blocks per game on 48-20-92 splits.

She has averaged 20+ points per game three times in her career and is a 20.2-point career scorer in the WNBA.

Around their star, Washington has Natasha Cloud (18.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds), Ariel Atkins (16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists) and their glue so far this season, Myisha Hines-Allen (11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists).

They have a balance that they look to use tonight against Dallas to remain undefeated this season.

