How to Watch Wings at Mystics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Mystics look to stay undefeated today against a young Dallas Wings team today.

The Mystics (3-0) are off to the best start in the WNBA and have looked impressive in the process, winning all three games by double-figures and against quality opponents. Elena Delle Donne is back in action with a roster around her that looks poised to make another run to the WNBA Finals. They take on a Wings (0-1) team that scraped their way into the playoffs last season and is off to another slow start.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team stepped up around star Elena Delle Donne with four players in double-figures and 27 points off the bench overall:

It is early in the season, but Washington is showing they might have the right mix to contend for a championship, averaging 83.7 points and giving up only 70.7 points to their opponents. In that, they have defeated the Fever by 14 points, the Lynx by 12 points and the Aces by 13 points.

Washington is the No. 3 offense and No. 3 defense so far this season.

In her two games this season, Delle Donne is right back at it averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists per game and 2.5 blocks per game on 48-20-92 splits.

She has averaged 20+ points per game three times in her career and is a 20.2-point career scorer in the WNBA.

Around their star, Washington has Natasha Cloud (18.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds), Ariel Atkins (16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists) and their glue so far this season, Myisha Hines-Allen (11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists).

They have a balance that they look to use tonight against Dallas to remain undefeated this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18248757
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 6

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
May 5, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
USATSI_18254568
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Nationals

By Matthew Beighle15 seconds ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

How to Watch Wings at Mystics

By Kristofer Habbas15 seconds ago
imago1004763794h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Major League Rugby: Rugby ATL at New England Free Jacks

By Adam Childs15 seconds ago
UCONN BASEBALL
College Baseball

Xavier vs. UConn stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Alex Barth15 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (left) celebrates with center fielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy