Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Seattle Storm are rising up the standings and look to continue against the Dallas Wings today.

After a rougher than anticipated 1-3 start to the season for the Storm (5-3), they are back on track with four wins in a row, playing the level of basketball that a championship contender needs to play with behind former MVP Breanna Stewart and veteran Sue Bird. They invite the Wings (5-4) who have lost two games in a row, but are 4-2 overall on the road this season.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Seattle are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Liberty including a monster 31 point win in their second game:

Over the past four games, Seattle is starting to level things out and get back to winning. A major factor has been Stewart playing like an MVP again with 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 steals plus blocks on 45-35-84 splits.

She is the alpha, with Jewell Loyd stepping up as a great secondary option on the perimeter with her 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 39-38-88 splits.

That duo is as good as any in the WNBA, with veteran Bird still out there every night as a playmaker and double-double threat with 7.3 points and 6.7 assists per game.

On the other side, Dallas has been terrific on the road as one of the best traveling teams this season.

A lot of that comes from their offensive balance with five players in double-figures this season and a knack for making plays down the stretch, in pressure situations with Arika Ogunbowale leading the way with 18.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 31, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrates his two run home run against the Washington Nationals with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Dodgers

By Evan Lazarjust now
Breanna Stewart
WNBA

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
DeWanna Bonner Sun WNBA
WNBA

How to Watch Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_10921732
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oregon State vs New Mexico State

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1012178911h
Boxing

How to Watch José Luis Roa vs. Isaí Hernández in Boxing

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Athletics

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18422010
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Oregon State vs. Arizona

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield (15) is congratulated by Kansas City Royals third base coach Keoni De Renne (77) after a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mlb Kansas City Royals At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy