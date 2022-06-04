How to Watch Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm are rising up the standings and look to continue against the Dallas Wings today.

After a rougher than anticipated 1-3 start to the season for the Storm (5-3), they are back on track with four wins in a row, playing the level of basketball that a championship contender needs to play with behind former MVP Breanna Stewart and veteran Sue Bird. They invite the Wings (5-4) who have lost two games in a row, but are 4-2 overall on the road this season.

Seattle are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Liberty including a monster 31 point win in their second game:

Over the past four games, Seattle is starting to level things out and get back to winning. A major factor has been Stewart playing like an MVP again with 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 steals plus blocks on 45-35-84 splits.

She is the alpha, with Jewell Loyd stepping up as a great secondary option on the perimeter with her 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 39-38-88 splits.

That duo is as good as any in the WNBA, with veteran Bird still out there every night as a playmaker and double-double threat with 7.3 points and 6.7 assists per game.

On the other side, Dallas has been terrific on the road as one of the best traveling teams this season.

A lot of that comes from their offensive balance with five players in double-figures this season and a knack for making plays down the stretch, in pressure situations with Arika Ogunbowale leading the way with 18.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

