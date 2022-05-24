Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Connecticut Sun look to make it five wins in a row against the surging Dallas Wings today.

The Sun (4-1) take on the Wings (4-2) for the first time this season as Connecticut is surging after a season-opening loss. Since that season-opening loss, Connecticut has been crushing teams with its patented defense and newfound offensive surge that has allowed the Sun to level up their play this season after being the best team in the WNBA during the regular season last year.

How to Watch Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun have rolled in their last five games crushing teams by 18.6 points per game in this stretch.

During this four-game stretch, Connecticut is holding teams to 68.5 points per game and scoring 88.75 points per game to smother teams on both ends of the floor.

Alyssa Thomas is leading the charge on offense with 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while still capturing 2.8 steals per game.

DeWanna Bonner and Jonquel Jones continue to pace the team on offense with 17 points and 15.2 points per game, respectively, with Brionna Jones adding in 12.8 points, DiJonai Carrington with 9.4 points off the bench.

On the other side Dallas, they are getting great play from Arika Ogunbowale (19.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game) as they are getting off to a stronger start this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.