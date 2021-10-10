How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

For the first time ever, a five and a six seed meet in the WNBA Finals.

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will tip-off on Sunday afternoon, with the No. 6 seed Sky heading to Phoenix to take on the No. 5 seed Mercury.

How to Watch Sky at Mercury:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Chicago is here after beating the No. 1 seed Sun in four games. After going .500 in the regular season and dealing with injuries to free-agent acquisition Candace Parker, a fully healthy Sky team has run through these playoffs. Chicago won two single-elimination games and dropped just one game in the Connecticut series.

The Sky have a net rating of plus-8.3 in the postseason, the best in the league. The team is second to Connecticut in offensive rebounding rate and has gotten this far despite shooting worse than any other playoff team from three. Considering the narrative around Chicago was that the team needed to make those shots to win, getting to this point is even more impressive.

Phoenix is coming off a Game 5 win over the No. 2 seed Aces.

In a contest that went down to the wire, the team got 24 points from an injured Diana Taurasi, plus 28 from Brittney Griner.

But an ACL injury has knocked Kia Nurse out of the playoffs, leaving this team thin. Just seven players appeared in Game 5 and Shey Peddy ended up playing 31 minutes. That lack of depth could be an issue against a Sky team that can push the pace.

The Mercury swept the Sky in the regular season.