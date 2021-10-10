    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    For the first time ever, a five and a six seed meet in the WNBA Finals.
    Author:

    Game 1 of the WNBA Finals will tip-off on Sunday afternoon, with the No. 6 seed Sky heading to Phoenix to take on the No. 5 seed Mercury.

    How to Watch Sky at Mercury:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC

    Live Stream Sky at Mercury on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Chicago is here after beating the No. 1 seed Sun in four games. After going .500 in the regular season and dealing with injuries to free-agent acquisition Candace Parker, a fully healthy Sky team has run through these playoffs. Chicago won two single-elimination games and dropped just one game in the Connecticut series.

    The Sky have a net rating of plus-8.3 in the postseason, the best in the league. The team is second to Connecticut in offensive rebounding rate and has gotten this far despite shooting worse than any other playoff team from three. Considering the narrative around Chicago was that the team needed to make those shots to win, getting to this point is even more impressive.

    Phoenix is coming off a Game 5 win over the No. 2 seed Aces.

    In a contest that went down to the wire, the team got 24 points from an injured Diana Taurasi, plus 28 from Brittney Griner.

    But an ACL injury has knocked Kia Nurse out of the playoffs, leaving this team thin. Just seven players appeared in Game 5 and Shey Peddy ended up playing 31 minutes. That lack of depth could be an issue against a Sky team that can push the pace.

    The Mercury swept the Sky in the regular season.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16901855
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    11 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

    11 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_16925943
    NHRA

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_14943778
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    11 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington

    11 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

    11 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_13596141
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey

    11 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy