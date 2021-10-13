    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 2: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    After a Game 1 loss, can the Mercury even the WNBA Finals on Wednesday against the Sky?
    Author:

    This year's WNBA Finals feature a No. 5 and No. 6 seed for the first time ever, as the Mercury and the Sky face off.

    How to Watch Sky at Mercury:

    Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live Stream Sky at Mercury on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It took Phoenix an extra semifinals game to get here, and that possible exhaustion showed in Game 1. The Mercury lost 91-77, in large part because the team managed just 10 points in the second quarter.

    Phoenix got a combined 52 points from Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi, but the team's bench depth was an issue, especially now that Kia Nurse is out for the season with an ACL tear.

    Phoenix will get one injured player back for this one, as Sophie Cunningham is expected to play after missing Game 1. She'll be able to provide some needed bench shooting.

    Meanwhile, Chicago had six players score in double figures, led by 21 points from Kahleah Copper.

    Copper has had a strong playoff run, averaging 18.6 points per game. For Phoenix to get back into this series, the team will need to find a way to slow Copper down.

    But even if they do, Chicago has so many weapons. From Candace Parker to the backcourt duo of Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, Chicago has a multitude of ways to generate offensive production.

    Can the Sky move one game closer to winning the team's first title? Or can Taurasi and company tie things up?

    How To Watch

    October
    13
    2021

    Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16932547
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Jazz

    just now
    Phoenix Mercury Brittney Griner
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 2: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    just now
    Florida Gators Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Indiana at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    just now
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Ole Miss at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Northwestern at Minnesota in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926832
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Knicks

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16926725
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Magic

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Indiana at Penn State in Women's College Soccer

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy