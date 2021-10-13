How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 2: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

After a Game 1 loss, can the Mercury even the WNBA Finals on Wednesday against the Sky?

This year's WNBA Finals feature a No. 5 and No. 6 seed for the first time ever, as the Mercury and the Sky face off.

How to Watch Sky at Mercury:

Game Date: Oct. 13, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Sky at Mercury on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It took Phoenix an extra semifinals game to get here, and that possible exhaustion showed in Game 1. The Mercury lost 91-77, in large part because the team managed just 10 points in the second quarter.

Phoenix got a combined 52 points from Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi, but the team's bench depth was an issue, especially now that Kia Nurse is out for the season with an ACL tear.

Phoenix will get one injured player back for this one, as Sophie Cunningham is expected to play after missing Game 1. She'll be able to provide some needed bench shooting.

Meanwhile, Chicago had six players score in double figures, led by 21 points from Kahleah Copper.

Copper has had a strong playoff run, averaging 18.6 points per game. For Phoenix to get back into this series, the team will need to find a way to slow Copper down.

But even if they do, Chicago has so many weapons. From Candace Parker to the backcourt duo of Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, Chicago has a multitude of ways to generate offensive production.

Can the Sky move one game closer to winning the team's first title? Or can Taurasi and company tie things up?