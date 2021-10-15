How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 3: Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

In Game 2, the Mercury evened the series with the Sky. Who will take the series lead Friday in Chicago?

The Sky cruised to a 91–77 win in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, but the Mercury came back to take a 91–86 overtime victory in Wednesday's Game 2. The series is all tied up as it shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday night.

How to Watch Mercury at Sky:

Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

For Phoenix, the biggest key to Wednesday's win was Brittney Griner, who was virtually unstoppable in the paint. Griner scored 29 points on 12-for-19 shooting and grabbed nine boards. Griner recorded easy buckets from her position in the post, including the first dunk in WNBA Finals history.

Diana Taurasi started slow Wednesday, with just two points in the first half. She finished with 20 for Phoenix. Sophie Cunningham returned from injury for the Mercury and drilled three three-pointers, while Brianna Turner was the difference-maker on defense, with three steals and two blocks.

Chicago got another big game from Kahleah Copper, who had 15 points and nine boards. But Allie Quigley went cold from deep early and the team received just 10 points from its bench.

The series heads to Chicago for Game 3 to a sold-out Wintrust Arena. Chicago is 3–0 at home this postseason but went just 6–10 at home in the regular season.