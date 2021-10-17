How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 4, Mercury vs. Sky

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 4, Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Sky routed the Mercury in Game 3 to the tune of 36 points and the largest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history. Today, they meet for Game 4.
    Author:

    From the moment the WNBA Finals started, the Sky (2-1) have outplayed the Mercury (1-2). Other than roughly nine minutes at the end of Game 2 and into overtime, the Sky have flat out dominated. Because of that, they are one win away from the first championship in franchise history.

    Candace Parker came back home to Chicago to win her hometown a championship, and she is on the brink of accomplishing that goal.

    How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Watch WNBA Finals Game Four, Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Sky beat the brakes off the Mercury on Friday, meaning that Game 4 could clinch the championship. 

    In the history of the WNBA Finals, there have been 16 best of five series. In those series, the team that won Game 3 won the championship 75% of the time, but seven of those came in sweeps. Looking at non-sweep scenarios, which is what this series is, five of the nine winners of game three (55.5%) have won the series.

    The most interesting nugget: The Mercury won two of their three championships in best of five series after falling down 1-2.

    It's going to take a colossal effort from the Mercury to come back and win Game 4, let alone the series, as they have been outplayed in 11.5 out of the 12 quarters in this series so far.

    The Sky are outworking, out-hustling and outplaying the Mercury in nearly every facet of the game. They have to knock off Diana Taurasi today, who is 22-8 all-time in elimination games in the WNBA Playoffs and 57-9 overall in her career from the WNBA, NCAA and the Olympics. 

    Can the Sky do what so very few have ever done to win their first championship in franchise history?

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky, Game 4

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16962170
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 4, Mercury vs. Sky

    4 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Women's College Soccer

    4 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15924450
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, Final Round

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    1 hour ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy