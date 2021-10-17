How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 4, Mercury vs. Sky

The Sky routed the Mercury in Game 3 to the tune of 36 points and the largest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history. Today, they meet for Game 4.

From the moment the WNBA Finals started, the Sky (2-1) have outplayed the Mercury (1-2). Other than roughly nine minutes at the end of Game 2 and into overtime, the Sky have flat out dominated. Because of that, they are one win away from the first championship in franchise history.

Candace Parker came back home to Chicago to win her hometown a championship, and she is on the brink of accomplishing that goal.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Sky beat the brakes off the Mercury on Friday, meaning that Game 4 could clinch the championship.

In the history of the WNBA Finals, there have been 16 best of five series. In those series, the team that won Game 3 won the championship 75% of the time, but seven of those came in sweeps. Looking at non-sweep scenarios, which is what this series is, five of the nine winners of game three (55.5%) have won the series.

The most interesting nugget: The Mercury won two of their three championships in best of five series after falling down 1-2.

It's going to take a colossal effort from the Mercury to come back and win Game 4, let alone the series, as they have been outplayed in 11.5 out of the 12 quarters in this series so far.

The Sky are outworking, out-hustling and outplaying the Mercury in nearly every facet of the game. They have to knock off Diana Taurasi today, who is 22-8 all-time in elimination games in the WNBA Playoffs and 57-9 overall in her career from the WNBA, NCAA and the Olympics.

Can the Sky do what so very few have ever done to win their first championship in franchise history?

