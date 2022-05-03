How to Watch the WNBA Without Cable

The 2022 WNBA season tips off on May 6th.

The 2022 WNBA season is just around the corner. Will the Sky be able to repeat as champions, something extremely rare in the W? Can the Sun or Aces get the championships that both franchises have been circling around lately.

The WNBA airs on a variety of networks. In addition to local coverage, national games will appear on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

How To Watch The WNBA Online Without Cable

NBATV's coverage begins on opening night with a pair of games, as the Sparks take on the Sky at 8:00 p.m. ET and the Aces face the Mercury at 10:00 p.m. ET.

ESPN's first game is on May 7, when it will air the Sun taking on the Liberty.

CBS's slate also begins that night, as it will play the Dream and Wings game on CBS Sports Network.

As for network television, ABC will air its first game on May 14, with an afternoon contest between the Mercury and Storm.

CBS's first network game will be on May 29 when the Dream host the Mercury.

You can also watch the All-Stae Game on July 10 on ABC.

The WNBA playoffs will air on the ESPN networks.

